5. Phase Two Friday
Northern Virginia will enter Phase Two of business reopenings Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday, as he also outlined plans for a phased reopening of schools in the fall.
Phase Two for businesses means gyms can reopen to a limited number of members and restaurants can begin serving indoors with a reduced capacity.
4. Officer argues he mistook man in Taser assault
Prosecutors in Fairfax County told a judge on Tuesday that Officer Tyler Timberlake, who has been charged with assault and battery after using his stun gun last week, shocked a man he mistakenly thought he recognized, reports WTOP.
3. Severe storms possible Wednesday
A severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and large hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. We’ll have a second chance for storms Thursday before a sunny start to the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Thousands of COVID-19 test results not in database
State health officials said that 13,000 mostly negative COVID-19 test results backlogged at the health department will be added to data tables updated daily to reflect the number of COVID-19 tests and cases in the state.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Tow truck driver struck and killed
A tow truck driver was struck by a car and killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
