Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Phase Two reopening today
Under Phase Two, restaurants are able to seat at 50% of their capacity indoors and gyms can open to 30% of their capacity. Social gatherings can include up to 50 people.
4. Phase Three coming soon?
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said Phase Two is on a two-week timeline, and he will have more to say about entering Phase Three after reviewing data this weekend. That means most businesses in the state, not including Northern Virginia and Richmond, could enter Phase Three of reopening next Friday.
3. Free COVID-19 testing Friday
Prince William County will host a free COVID-19 testing site today at Our Lady of Angels, 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge.
2. Unemployment claims latest
More than 100,000 Fairfax County residents have now filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March as the region's job market continues to struggle to recover from business shutdowns.
1. Mostly sunny weekend ahead
We’ll have a sunny start to the weekend, with only a chance for showers overnight Saturday and again Sunday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center opens its first drive-in movie night tonight with “Beetlejuice.” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be on the screen Saturday. Get more info and tickets at InsideNoVaTix!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.