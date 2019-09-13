Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Police: Officers shoot burglary suspect
Officers shot the suspect in a burglary early Friday in the 300 block of North Beauregard Street, according to a statement from Alexandria police.
The man was allegedly armed with a firearm when he was shot, police said. He is being treated at an area hospital.
4. Fatal motorcycle wrecks climb
A 66-year-old Woodbridge man died following a motorcycle wreck Wednesday in Springfield, according to Fairfax County police.
Overall, crashes and traffic fatalities are down in Fairfax County compared to the same point in 2018. But this is the seventh fatal motorcycle wreck in the county in 2019, compared to three fatalities reported in all of 2018, according to state data.
3. Cooler temps, cloudy skies
Friday and Saturday should be cloudy, with temperatures in the 70s Friday before climbing to the mid-80s for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Justin Fairfax files $400M lawsuit against CBS
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit Thursday against CBS Corp. and CBS Broadcasting, stating the network aired “intentionally fabricated, false, and politically motivated statements.”
Fairfax, a lawyer, claims the network aired false statements from Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, the two women who allege they were sexually assaulted by Fairfax 15 and 19 years ago, respectively.
1. Officials square off over school permits
Prince William County school officials contend that kindergarten students, parents and staff were never in harm’s way when the doors of John D. Jenkins Elementary were opened for events twice without a required safety permit in the days before the school opening Aug. 26.
Regardless, county officials are pressing forward with an investigation and expect to file a criminal complaint.
