5. Polls open across Northern Virginia
Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote for Virginia Senate and House of Delegate members, as well as a number of local races. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
4. Perfect day for voting
As long as voters have a jacket, the weather shouldn’t be impacting turnout. Temperatures are starting cold, but will climb to near 64 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
We’ll have temperatures in the 50s Wednesday and rain likely late Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. 395 Express Lanes set to open
The 395 Express Lanes have an opening date. The toll lanes will replace the HOV lanes on I-395 beginning Sunday night, Nov. 17, according to a press release. The $500 million express lanes extension, a partnership between the state and lane operators Transurban, was announced in early 2017.
2. Sanders rallies supporters in Manassas
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Democrats in Manassas on Monday to encourage voters to get out in races key to Democrats taking control the Virginia legislature.
"Trump wants to divide," he said. "We bring people together to work for all of us, not just the top 1%."
1. President weighs in
President Donald Trump hasn’t been on the campaign trail with Virginia Republicans, but he has offered his support in several messages on Twitter.
“Virginia, with all of the massive amount of defense and other work I brought to you, and with everything planned, go out and vote Republican today,” he wrote early Tuesday. “I know the Dems are saying that they have your vote locked up, but that would mean a long slide down.”
