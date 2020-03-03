Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Super Tuesday
Democrats head to the polls today to vote for their candidate in the presidential primary. The polls will be open until 7 p.m.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg made his final pitch to voters in a town hall event in Manassas on Monday.
4. McLean house fire
It took firefighters close to four hours Monday evening to bring a three-alarm blaze in McLean under control.
3. Pitbull
Wolf Trap has added five shows to its summer schedule, including Pitbull on Aug. 30.
2. Wet Tuesday
There’s a chance for showers Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Indecent exposure
A man dressed in a Spider-Man costume exposed himself to a woman at Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive near Manassas on Feb. 27, according to Prince William police.
InsideOUT
The Russian National Ballet presents "The Sleeping Beauty" on Friday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
