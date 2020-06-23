Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Polls are open
Republican and Democratic voters head to the polls today for a handful of primary races.
Republicans will be selecting a candidate to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, while Democrats consider candidates in primaries in the 1st and the 11th districts. Manassas Democrats also will be selecting the city council candidates for the November ballot.
4. Storm threat Tuesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may produce isolated instances of damaging wind gusts or flooding between 3-10 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the 80s.
3. Renaming Stonewall schools
Prince William County schools held a virtual meeting Monday for community members to propose new names for Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Middle School.
Suggestions included former students and staff, one parent suggested Innovation High School. Another meeting is planned for Thursday.
2. Woman dies in Reston home.
Fairfax County police are investigating a woman’s death in a Reston home Monday night. Few details were released, but more information is expected Tuesday.
1. Homeless woman sexually assaulted
A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday after an attack and sexual assault on a homeless woman who lives in a tent in the woods off Golansky Boulevard in the Woodbridge area. The victim had been previously attacked May 14.
InsideOUT
Dragonslayer: Dungeons & Dragons plus Fencing Camp kicks off June 29 from Nova Fencing Club.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
