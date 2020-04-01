Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Potential field hospital locations identified
Sites have now been identified to establish field hospitals in Northern Virginia to accommodate an expected surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, reports WTOP.
The state may need nearly 600 additional ICU beds by late May, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
4. Prince William County eyes cuts
Prince William County officials are expecting a $14.2 million drop in revenue in the next budget year due to COVID-19. It led to cuts in the county’s proposed budget, particularly for key salary increases, but they’ve added $400,000 to the budget for nurse salaries for the Prince William Health District.
3. 230 COVID-19 cases added in Virginia
The state has 1,250 total cases of the coronavirus, as of Tuesday. Fairfax County is nearing 250 cases and Prince William and Loudoun counties are nearing 100 cases.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Sexual battery charges at in-home day care
Fairfax County police detectives have arrested a Falls Church man on sexual battery charges involving children at an in-home day care center.
1. Helping with hot meals
Sharita Rouse is no stranger to feeding people. Tummy Yum Yum, her candied apple shop in Old Town Manassas, has been churning out the sweet fruits since 2016.
With the help of volunteer kitchen hands and drivers, Crossroads Tabletop Tavern and Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse, the shop has been distributing over 100 meals per day Tuesdays through Fridays. Read more.
InsideOUT
We’ve got another cold start to the day, but temperatures will climb to near 57 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will be sunny, with temperatures climbing into the 60s.
