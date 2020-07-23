Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Power outages after Wednesday storms
More than 5,600 Dominion Power customers were still without power Thursday morning after storms Wednesday afternoon. Most of those customers are in Fairfax and Arlington counties.
4. Ring camera captures lightning strike
A Nokesville resident’s Ring camera captured a scary scene during Wednesday’s storms. As the family wandered about their front porch, watching the rain, a sudden blast of lightning sent everyone scattering, with the strike itself visible nearby.
3. Hot temps, again
A heat advisory continues in the Fredericksburg area from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures could feel like up to 107 degrees.
The rest of the region will see temps a little bit lower, feeling like around 103 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and storms again today, mostly after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
2. State’s COVID-19 cases hit 80,000
Virginia reported its 80,000th positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Fairfax County reported its 15,000th.
The state reported 1,022 new cases Wednesday — the fourth time in the past eight days the state has exceeded 1,000 cases.
1. Drowning rescue at Falmouth Beach
A 21-year-old drowning victim was revived Tuesday at Falmouth Beach thanks to the actions of good Samaritans.
Earlier this week, a man died in a drowning at Leesylvania State Park.
Country star Sara Evans will be performing Sunday, July 26, at the Birchmere in Alexandria. The venue has an updated calendar and COVID-19 info at birchmere.com.
