Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Pregnant panda
Keep your paws crossed! Veterinarians at the National Zoo saw some exciting movement during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound Monday morning.
"Her fetus was kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid. Its spine and blood flow were also clearly visible. We hope to have a healthy cub in the coming days!" zoo officials said in a Facebook post.
4. COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are slowly climbing in Northern Virginia. The region had 278 patients hospitalized Monday. The 7-day average is at 283 — the highest it has been since June 22.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Utility past due costs rise
With the COVID-19 pandemic closing businesses and driving unemployment to record levels, past due payments to Virginia utilities topped $184 million as of June 30 this summer, reports the Virginia Mercury.
2. Reagan National noise study
In a partnership that stretches across the Potomac River, Arlington and Montgomery counties have launched a joint study to mitigate aircraft noise from nearby Reagan National Airport, reports WTOP.
1. Mostly sunny
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of showers Wednesday before 2 p.m.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The General Federation of Women’s Club of Manassas will host a march Saturday recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
