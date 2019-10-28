Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Presidential candidates stumping for local Democrats
Voters in Northern Virginia will be deciding key races Nov. 5 that could swing control of the state's General Assembly. It's a possibility that has Democrats getting out the vote across the region, and they're getting big help from presidential primary candidates.
This weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris of California stopped by the campaign offices of Dan Helmer, who is challenging Del. Tim Hugo in the 40th District. And Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rallied volunteers for Del. Hala Ayala in the 51st District.
4. Enthusiasm boosts Democrats ahead of elections
A new survey in four key battleground Va. Senate districts, including the 13th District in Prince William and Loudoun counties, found 59% of voters surveyed said they were less likely to vote for a General Assembly candidate who supports President Trump, and 54% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports the impeachment inquiry.
3. Sunny and 70s
We’ll have a nice start to the week, with a high around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The early Halloween forecast is showers likely Thursday, Oct. 31.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Runners suffer through rain for Marine Corps Marathon
It was a wet Marine Corps Marathon, but runners work all year for this contest and weren’t going to let the rain get in their way. Arlington resident Michael Wardian won the new 50K ultramarathon.
1. Man accused of selling fake World Series tickets
A fan heading to Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series bought tickets on the street for $2,000, only to learn at the ballpark gates that they were fake, but the seller was eventually confronted and charged with first-degree fraud, reports WTOP.
InsideOUT
Philip Carter Winery’s Harvest on the Halfshell will be Nov. 2-3. Buy tickets now at InsideNoVaTix!
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.