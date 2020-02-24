Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Primary candidates in person
Democratic presidential primary candidates are turning their attention to Virginia as we get closer to primary day on March 3. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in Arlington over the weekend.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning a rally outside of Leesburg on Sept. 29.
4. Primary candidates on TV
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been advertising on local TV stations for weeks, and he finally has company.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced an ad rollout late last week and was spotted on TV this morning.
3. Carjacking in Arlington
Arlington police are investigating an armed carjacking Friday night in Pentagon City garages. It’s the latest in a series of carjackings in the area.
2. Fifties on the way
We’ve got a cold start to the week, but temperatures will climb to near 55 degrees by the afternoon and near 59 degrees by Wednesday. Rain is likely overnight and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Day care worker charged
A former child care worker has been charged with assaulting a child who was in her care at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn.
Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling, has been charged with assault and battery after she allegedly restrained the legs of a child with duct tape on Jan. 23, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
InsideOUT
Women in Song is a two-night event Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com!
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.