Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Prince William County backing bypass
Prince William County transportation officials are backing a bypass to Va. Route 28. The road would extend Godwin Drive from Sudley Road to near Fairfax County. A public hearing is planned in July.
4. Arlington Cemetery expansion planned
The federal government will condemn nine acres of land adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery to add about 60,000 new graves that could extend the life of the cemetery beyond 2050, The Washington Post reports.
3. Showers and thunderstorms in forecast
A forecast of showers and a chance for afternoon storms will fill the rest of our week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Northam calls for Juneteenth holiday
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he will ask the General Assembly to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Northam noted that the country celebrates its independence every July 4, “but that freedom we celebrate did not include everyone.”
1. Two boaters rescued on Potomac
Prince William County fire and rescue's marine division was conducting training Tuesday when they received a distress call as a boat was sinking on the Potomac River near Dumfries. Two people were rescued.
InsideOUT
George Washington’s Mount Vernon reopens to the public this weekend, but with some limits and safety precautions in place.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.