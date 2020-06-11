Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Man drowns at Stafford lake
A 20-year-old Stafford County man swimming with friends Tuesday at Abel Lake drowned after jumping from a rock, authorities said.
4. Gainesville High School
The Prince William County School Board has picked the name for the county's 13th high school: Gainesville High.
The high school’s library media center will be named after Ashley Guindon, a Prince William County police officer killed on her first day on duty in 2016.
3. Teen charged with murder
A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the June 2019 fatal shooting of a Reston man, according to Fairfax County police.
2. Fall season cancelled
The Hylton Performing Arts Center will not offer any in-person professional performances this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing requirements.
1. Showers and thunderstorm chances
We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, some with gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. Friday will be sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Street Light Community Outreach Ministries is hosting a Virtual Fundraiser and Charity Raffleon Friday, June 12.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.