Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Prince William schools plan virtual fall
Prince William County schools will have virtual-only instruction for most students when schools reopen in the fall, after a vote early Thursday from the school board.
4. No high school football in the fall
High school football will be played in the winter or spring or not at all, based on which of three plans the Virginia High School League's executive committee approves July 27.
3. Murder charges in Loudoun shooting
Two men are in custody and charged in connection with the July 8 homicide of a 24-year-old Winchester man following an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Jose I. Escobar Menendez, was found in the roadway in the Potomac area.
2. COVID-19 cases climb statewide
For the first time since June 7, Virginia reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after Gov. Ralph Northam pledged increased efforts to enforce the state's mask mandate and physical distancing requirements for businesses.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Storm threat Friday
There’s a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely Friday afternoon, with a chance for storms Saturday and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Community theatre groups will be hosting a two-day virtual fundraiser Friday and Saturday.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
