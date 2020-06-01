Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Manassas police take a knee with protesters
Manassas-area police officers took a knee with Black Lives Matter protestors in a show of solidarity Sunday, less than 24-hours after a protest on Sudley Road ended with five arrests and seven officers injured.
4. Local state of emergency in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg police fired tear gas on protesters Sunday night as the crowd was headed from U.S. Route 1 to Cowan Boulevard. Officers said the crowd was moving toward the police department headquarters off Cowan.
Later in the night, officers were reporting “several groups of disruptive protesters” in the downtown area and they asked residents downtown to shelter in place. Town Manager Tim Baroody declared a local state of emergency from 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. this morning.
3. Deputies step in after traffic blocked in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office called an unlawful assembly on Garrisonville Road Sunday evening after a crowd of 50-75 demonstrators blocked traffic and threw objects at vehicles in the area of Stafford Marketplace, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office reported several arrests on charges that included unlawful assembly, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm during an unlawful assembly.
2. Hospitals treating fewer COVID-19 patients
Northern Virginia hospitals are currently treating 596 COVID-19 patients — the lowest number of patients since April 22.
The region reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's less than half the total number reported statewide for the second day in a row.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Free COVID-19 testing
Loudoun County has scheduled free, drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg on Monday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m.
InsideOUT
Monday will be sunny and 74 degrees. Tuesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer. We could reach 94 degrees Wednesday, with a chance for afternoon storms.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
