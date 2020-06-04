Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Superintendent’s Twitter messages kept private
Prince William County Public Schools has rejected a request by the Board of County Supervisors to provide more than 20,000 private messages posted on Twitter, most between schools Superintendent Steve Walts and students.
4. Governor to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmond’s Monument Avenue, reports The Associated Press
3. Severe weather possible
It’ll be another hot one today, with temperatures near 91 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with scattered incidents of damaging winds and isolated flooding possible.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Unemployment at 10% in April
Northern Virginia's unemployment rate hit 10% in April as business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic ricocheted through the economy.
A total of 163,158 Northern Virginia residents were unemployed and looking for work during the month, the Virginia Employment reported Wednesday.
1. Regal Potomac Yard likely closed for good
The Regal Potomac Yard movie theater appears to have shown its last picture as Virginia Tech and JBG Smith look to redevelop the area, reports the Washington Business Journal.]
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center will be presenting Drive-in Movies beginning June 12.
See more events and share your events at insidenova.com/calendar.
