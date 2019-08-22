Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. “Race against the clock” in search for boaters

The U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies and volunteers have searched as far north as Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, for two firefighters missing at sea since Friday, but the scope of the effort is becoming "untenable," officials said Wednesday evening.

"We continue to be in a race against the clock," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Todd Weimers said of efforts to find Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker and his friend, Jacksonville, Florida, firefighter Brian McCluney.

4. Clouds breaking for the weekend

There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and some might have damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely Friday, but temperatures will drop to the high 70s. The weekend looks mostly sunny with highs around 82 degrees.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Loudoun team plays Thursday in World Series

Loudoun South will play the team from River Ridge, Louisiana, Thursday night. The winner will take on the team from Wailuku, Hawaii, in the U.S. finals of the Little League World Series. Loudoun lost to Wailuku on Wednesday, 12-9.

2. Juvenile detention officer charged with sex offenses

A juvenile detention officer in Fairfax County is accused of four felony sex offenses.

The charges aren't associated with his work at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

1. Witnesses sought in fatal crash investigation

Police are hoping more witnesses can provide key information regarding a fatal crash Aug. 14.

Several have come forward already, but state police would like to hear from anyone else who witnessed the crash or saw a 2012 Volkswagen CC on Belmont Ridge Road prior, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

InsideOUT

Wolf Trap’s Sing-A-Long ‘Sound of Music’ returns Saturday at the Filene Center.