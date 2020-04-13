Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Wet Monday
We’ll have showers and possibly a thunderstorm today, with a high near 79 degrees. A wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., with gusts as high as 50-55 mph.
4. New voting laws
New laws signed by Gov. Ralph Northam over the weekend will repeal Virginia’s voter ID law, make Election Day a state holiday and allow no-excuse absentee voting.
3. COVID-19 cases reach 5,274
Cases of COVID-19 in Fairfax County surpassed 1,000 as the total number of cases of the coronavirus in the state reached 5,274, the state Department of Health reported Sunday morning.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Town hall Monday afternoon
InsideNoVa is partnering with Prince William County to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and answer residents' questions.
The town hall will be at 5 p.m. Participating will be County Executive Christopher Martino, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher.
1. New PPE beer
Water's End Brewery and Beltway Brewing Company have partnered to brew a beer dedicated to helping our local healthcare heroes currently on the frontline fighting COVID-19.
PPE (People Performing under Extreme conditions) will be available in six-packs, with $6 from each pack donated to the Inova COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund.
There’s more rain in the forecast this week. Rain is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday and there’s another chance this weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
