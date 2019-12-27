Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. $43,000 raised after fatal armed robbery
An online fundraiser has raised $43,000 for the family of Yusuf Ozgur, a DoorDash delivery driver shot and killed as two armed robbers were leaving the Denny’s on Sudley Road early Thursday.
4. Winter “break”
We’ll get some relief from the freezing temperatures for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.
The high on Friday will be 53 degrees, and climb to near 63 degrees by Monday. It won’t last — we’ll be heading back toward the 30s when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Nine fatalities on Virginia roads
As holiday travelers head home this weekend, Virginia State Police is warning drivers to be careful on the roads after nine traffic fatalities in the first five days of the busy travel season.
The fatalities between Dec. 21-25 included a 79-year-old South Riding woman who died Christmas morning in a two-vehicle crash caused by an intoxicated driver, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
2. Excused absence to protest in Fairfax
Beginning Jan. 27, Fairfax County students in seventh through 12th grades will get one excused absence each school year to accommodate “civic engagement activities,” reports WTOP.
1. Fire at Loudoun golf club
A fire at 1757 Golf Club in Loudoun County, just north of Dulles International Airport, Thursday afternoon appears to have done significant damage to a golf cart barn on the property.
InsideOUT
DL Hughley and Eddie Griffin headline Comedy Laugh Fest 2020 on Friday night at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
