Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. No recount
Del. Elizabeth Guzman conceded Saturday in her primary challenge against State Sen. Jeremy McPike in the 29th district.
4. 'No Savage' sentenced
A D.C. rapper who opened fire inside Tysons Corner Center Mall last summer, sparking panic among shoppers, was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.
3. Damaging storms possible
Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail. Highs will reach near 90 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Planes damaged in fire
A Sunday morning fire at Leesburg Executive Airport damaged at least nine planes, town officials said.
1. Code of behavior
The Prince William County School Board last week approved the school system’s revised code of behavior, including new restorative disciplinary practices but with changes to controversial sections in a previous draft.
InsideOut
Join Castaways Repertory Theatre on the delicious adventures of Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka" in five performances at the A.J. Ferlazzo building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. The show will run June 30-July 1 and again July 7-9. Check our calendar for times, tickets and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.