5. Rate of new COVID-19 cases climbs
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia climbed for a second day after a week of seeing the rate drop. Northern Virginia had 334 new cases, or more than 58% of the state's total.
4. Lee statue not coming down quickly
A judge has issued an injunction preventing the state from removing a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, reports The Associated Press. The deed on the land in 1890 noted the state would “faithfully guard and affectionately protect” the statue.
3. Arrest in Lake Ridge shooting
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old family member Sunday afternoon in the Lake Ridge area.
2. Muslim group sues over cemetery site
The All Muslim Association of America Inc. announced Monday it is suing Stafford County over a decision that effectively blocked the association from building a new cemetery on Garrisonville Road.
1. Sunny and 90s Tuesday
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
