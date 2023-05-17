Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Re-election bid
Prince William County Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega announced her bid for re-election this week.
4. Speed limit drop
Drivers in Northern Virginia should start preparing to slow down on Richmond Highway, as the speed limit along a 7-mile stretch of the highway will be going down.
3. Partly cloudy
Skies will remain partly cloudy today with highs near 72 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Office attacker
The U.S. Capitol Police have identified the man suspected of attacking staffers at U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's office as 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax.
1. Three dead in stabbing
Police say two men and a woman are dead after a domestic-related stabbing Tuesday morning in the Cannon Bluff community near Lake Ridge.
InsideOut
BrewWorks, an outdoor festival of beer, wine and spirit tastings is scheduled at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday, May 20.
