Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Prince William jail ends 287(g) involvement
Prince William County’s regional jail board will no longer participate in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's 287(g) program after a motion from Sheriff Glen Hill to continue the 13-year partnership failed to find any support from the board in a meeting Wednesday.
The jail is one of two law enforcement offices in the state participating in the program.
4. Reckless driving charge in fatal wreck
A Rapidan man is facing a charge of reckless driving in a fatal wreck April 24. During an inspection of the vehicle, multiple defects were noted which contributed to the crash, said Officer Chad Mason, a police spokesperson.
3. Rain, storms stick
Showers are likely Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. It’s a similar story Friday and Saturday, with a chance for wet weather again Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Target setting starting wage at $15
Target is the latest nationwide employer to announce it is raising its starting wage to $15 an hour. The change will begin July 5, according to a news release Wednesday. Employees in stores and distribution centers will also receive a one-time bonus of $200.
1. Vienna moving ahead with police headquarters
Plans for a new Vienna Police Headquarters continue to advance, despite pressure from activists to put off the project until the town can hold community discussions about law enforcement practices.
InsideOUT
Men's professional tennis will return after a five-month shutdown at the Citi Open in Washington from Aug. 13-21, officials announced Wednesday.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.