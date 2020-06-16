Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Phase Three details?
Gov. Ralph Northam could provide new information Tuesday on Phase Three reopening plans.
Northern Virginia and Richmond could enter Phase Three as early as June 26. The rest of the state could see reduced restrictions as soon as this Friday.
4. Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
The American Red Cross on Monday began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
3. What classrooms could look like
Fairfax County Public Schools has released more details about plans for reopening this fall. Three scenarios are based on the level of restrictions in the community.
With some COVID-19 restrictions, students could be in class twice a week, with no more than 12-15 students in each classroom.
2. Primary Voting Guide
Northern Virginia voters head to the polls June 23 in a handful of 2020 primary races.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in the mail is 5 p.m. today. You can apply at elections.virginia.gov. You can vote absentee in-person through June 20.
1. Thunderstorms in forecast
Tuesday is going to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 21 mph. For Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
