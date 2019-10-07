Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Redskins coach Jay Gruden fired
The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden. The Redskins are now 0-5 after losing Sunday to the New England Patriots, 33-7.
4. Metro delays Monday morning
A collision involving two out-of-service trains overnight in the area of the Farragut West station will cause delays Monday, reports WMATA. Officials expect significant delays for Orange, Blue and Silver line riders and suggest taking other forms of transportation.
3. Woman’s body found in North Stafford
A body was found early Sunday morning in a ditch in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s, reports the Free Lance-Star. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.
2. Showers to start cooler week
There’s a chance for showers to start the week, with high temperatures near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely overnight and we’ll have another chance for wet weather Tuesday, with highs only reaching near 66 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Fatal town house fire in Sterling
One person was killed and another injured in a Sterling town house fire early Sunday.
Emergency crews found one adult outside the home in the 200 block of Giles Place suffering from burn injuries. An adult male found inside the home died at a local hospital from his injuries.
InsideOUT
The four candidates for chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will participate in a debate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the NOVA-Manassas Campus.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.