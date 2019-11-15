Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Montae Nicholson cooperating in overdose death investigation
Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with Loudoun County authorities in the investigation of a 21-year-old woman who died after she was brought to an Ashburn emergency room early Thursday, reports TMZ Sports.
4. No charges in Park Police fatal shooting
The Justice Department announced Thursday that it would not pursue federal charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar during a November 2017 traffic stop, reports WTOP.
3. Cold fall weekend ahead
Temperatures will climb to near 41 degrees Saturday, but winds gusting near 29 mph will make it feel like freezing temperatures throughout Saturday and only warm slightly for Sunday’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Virginia recycling more trash
Virginia recycled almost half of its trash last year, setting a record despite China’s ban on importing plastic and other solid waste.
The statewide recycling rate in 2018 was 46% — up 3 percentage points from the previous year, according to data released this month by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
1. Arlington Memorial Bridge to be closed through weekend
The National Park Service will be closing the Arlington Memorial Bridge through the weekend as part of a larger repair project.
The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday as the bridge is prepared for the next phase of construction, according to a news release.
InsideOUT
Circo Comedia comes to the Hylton Performing Arts Center for two performances Sunday, Nov. 17.
