5. Targeted COVID-19 restrictions may be necessary
Northern Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is moving from the “critical” phase to the “chronic” phase, and some targeted restrictions may need to be implemented to prevent the virus from spreading further, some of the region’s top elected leaders warned Tuesday.
4. COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalizations statewide have slowly declined in recent days, but the number of patients continues to climb in Northern Virginia. The region reported 306 COVID-19 cases in area hospitals Tuesday, pushing the 7-day average to 291 — the most since June 21.
3. Barns at Wolf Trap cancels fall season
The Barns at Wolf Trap announced Tuesday it is canceling its fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Wet weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning. There’s another chance for showers Thursday morning.
1. Doodle for Google winner
Sarah Naidich, a rising junior at Oakton High School in Fairfax County, is the winner of this year's Doodle for Google art contest for the state of Virginia.
Discover Occoquan, a live and virtual event celebrating the town, continues through this weekend with Facebook Live shopping, in person, outdoor events, workshops, demonstrations and tutorials.
