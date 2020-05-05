Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Reopening in sight
Gov. Ralph Northam is planning to reopen many non-essential businesses May 15. Details on guidelines for restaurants, retail stores, gyms and salons and spas are expected later this week.
4. RAMMY Awards to recognize Great American Restaurants founder
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has announced the finalists of the 2020 RAMMY Awards, including Northern Virginia restaurants, chefs and staff.
The group will be honoring Randy Norton of Great American Restaurants with the Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award. Norton was selected “for his dedication and leadership that has helped transform the region’s restaurant scene into today’s vibrant industry,” according to a news release.
3. Latest COVID-19 numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported 821 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily report Monday, a number slightly lower than what we’ve seen in recent days, but with far fewer tests — 3,723, compared to 6,600 Sunday and nearly 6,800 reported Saturday.
We should have updated numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Fatal shooting in Chantilly
Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the Chantilly area.
1. Manassas eyes library site
Manassas city officials are eyeing a 6,000-square-foot storefront at the Wellington Station shopping center for a new public library, with or without an agreement with Prince William County.
InsideOUT
Rain is likely today after 11 a.m., and occasional showers are forecasted for Wednesday, with temperatures around 54 degrees both days.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
