Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Rep. Cummings dies at 68
Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has died due to health complications, according to a statement from his office. The Baltimore Democrat was 68.
4. Democrats double fundraising in legislative races
Democratic candidates have doubled campaign fundraising from $13.7 million at this point in 2015 to $31.7 million through this September, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
In the House contests, Democrats had $9.1 million in cash on hand to Republicans’ $6.9 million. In the Senate races, Republicans had $4.7 million in cash on hand to Democrats’ $4.3 million. (richmond.com)
3. Windy fall Thursday
Thursday will be mostly sunny with winds gusting up to 34 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this weekend, with a chance for showers early Sunday.
2. VDOT cracking down on commuter lot abuses
Authorities are cracking down on commuter lot squatters leaving abandoned boats, food trucks and other vehicles, reports NBC4.
The vehicles are taking up about 100 commuter lot spaces throughout the Fredericksburg area, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. At least three jet skis were sitting in the Park and Ride lot in Stafford County on Wednesday. (nbcwashington.com)
1. Station Plaza to become mixed-use development after $19.1M sale
Developers have plans for a large mixed-use development on U.S. 1 with the $19.1 million purchase of the Station Plaza shopping center at the corner with Va. 123 in Woodbridge.
Last week, Grace Street Properties bought the large shopping center anchored by Food Lion and B-Thrifty and across the busy highway from the VRE and Amtrak station, said George Boosalis, the president of Boosalis Properties, which represented Grace Street Properties in the purchase.
