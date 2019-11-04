Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Sanders to campaign in Manassas
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be working at a phone bank event Monday for local Democrats.
4. Weekend push ahead of elections
Former President Barack Obama made several endorsements over the weekend in key Northern Virginia races. Vice President Mike Pence was in the state campaigning for Republicans this weekend and former Vice President Joe Biden was in Loudoun County to support local Democrats.
3. Metro proposing fare hike, late-night service
Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld is proposing fare increases for peak hours, a flat weekend rate and a return for late night service, reports The Washington Post.
2. Fall weather settles in
It was a cold start to the week this morning. We’ll have sunny skies as temperatures start climbing toward 60 degrees. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday before a cold Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Two deaths on local roads
Northern Virginia police are investigating two fatal wrecks over the weekend.
InsideOUT
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.