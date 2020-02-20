Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. School closes for flu cleaning
A small private day school in the Manassas area will be closed for two days due to the flu.
Matthew’s Center Executive Director Brandy Moss said in a letter to parents Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday “so that the building can be disinfected professionally.”
4. Snow sightings possible Thursday afternoon
Accumulating snow will stay to the south of our area Thursday afternoon, but we’ve got a chance of seeing a few flurries, according to the National Weather Service.
Norfolk and Williamsburg are under a winter storm warning, with 2-4 inches possible, while Richmond is under a winter weather advisory.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Man flashes fake badge
Prince William County police are investigating after a man identifying himself as a law enforcement officer tried to get into a Haymarket home on Tuesday.
2. Attempted goat theft in Stafford
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Valentine's Day after, authorities say, he attempted to steal goats from a Stafford County farmer.
1. Dulles sees more passengers in 2019
For the second year in a row, the number of passengers flying through Dulles surpassed Reagan National Airport’s total, reports WTOP. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority reported more than 24.7 million passengers at Dulles last year. It had 24.1 million in 2018.
