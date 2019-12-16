Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Limited school closings and delays
Snow and ice forecasted for the region has led officials to close or delay school for Monday in some school divisions.
4. Winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in effect for communities north and west of Leesburg and Warrenton. A wintry mix is expected to impact the morning commute, with accumulating snow expected for Baltimore suburbs, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Trainer charged
Detectives have arrested a trainer for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl during a practice with the Ashburn Elite Track Club, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
2. Amazon towers approved
Amazon received final approval Saturday for the first phase of its Arlington headquarters, reports NBC Washington.
Two 22-story towers will include office, residential and retail, as well as public open space at South Eads Street and 15th Street South.
1. DUI crackdown begins
Sobriety checkpoints over the weekend signaled the start of a holiday enforcement campaign by law enforcement across the state.
In 2018, alcohol-related crashes and injuries in Prince William County increased after six years of declines, according to state crash data. And 14 alcohol-related fatalities in the county last year was the most since at least 2010, the earliest that data was available.
