Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. School delays for Friday

The potential for icy conditions on the roads for the morning commute has several school divisions starting late Friday, Dec. 13. 

4. Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for communities north and west of Leesburg and Warrenton for Friday morning and early afternoon.

Rain is likely Friday for the rest of the region, with temperatures reaching near 42 degrees.

There’s a slight chance for rain and snow Sunday night and rain is likely Monday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Northam pitches free community college plan for some

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed spending $145 million to make community college programs free for low- and middle-income students going into certain job fields, reports The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

2. Charges in fatal wreck

An Ashburn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI after a woman died in a wreck last month, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

1. Metro SmarTrip cards going mobile

Metro plans to roll out SmarTrip cards for the iPhone and Apple Watch next year.

InsideOUT

Matthew West headlines the K-LOVE Christmas concert Dec. 19 at the Hylton Memorial Chapel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.