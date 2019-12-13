Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. School delays for Friday
The potential for icy conditions on the roads for the morning commute has several school divisions starting late Friday, Dec. 13.
4. Winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in effect for communities north and west of Leesburg and Warrenton for Friday morning and early afternoon.
Rain is likely Friday for the rest of the region, with temperatures reaching near 42 degrees.
There’s a slight chance for rain and snow Sunday night and rain is likely Monday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Northam pitches free community college plan for some
Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed spending $145 million to make community college programs free for low- and middle-income students going into certain job fields, reports The Richmond Times-Dispatch.
2. Charges in fatal wreck
An Ashburn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI after a woman died in a wreck last month, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
1. Metro SmarTrip cards going mobile
Metro plans to roll out SmarTrip cards for the iPhone and Apple Watch next year.
