Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Schools report coronavirus cases
A staff member at Waxpool Elementary School in Loudoun County tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus COVID-19.
North Stafford High School reported that a staff member tested positive, and noted that the individual had started feeling ill before school let out last week.
4. Senior living center resident tests positive
Fairfax County health officials have deployed an infection control team after a resident at The Kensington assisted living center tested positive for the coronavirus.
3. Jail, prison changes for coronavirus
Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to reconsider arrests and incarcerations, and to weigh modified sentences, over concerns that jails and prisons could be overrun by the coronavirus.
2. State Department warns Americans not to travel abroad
The U.S. State Department has raised the travel advisory for international travel to the highest level, warning Americans not to go abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Red Cross needs donations
The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, according to a news release.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
InsideOUT
There is an isolated threat for a thunderstorm with locally damaging wind gusts this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees today, but we’ll cool off overnight and have highs in the 50s through into next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.