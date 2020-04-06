Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Second Fredericksburg-area resident dies from COVID-19
A second COVID-19 patient has died in the Fredericksburg region. The patient was a male resident in his 50s, according to a statement from the Rappahannock Area Health District.
4. Latest COVID-19 cases
There are now 431 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. They are among the 2,637 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Arlington and Prince William counties are nearing 200 cases, while Fairfax County reported local cases climbed higher than 400 on Sunday.
3. Fauquier Health employees test positive
Three Fauquier Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, reports FauquierNow.
2. Small businesses worry about the future
As employees are navigating unemployment aid and waiting for stores and restaurants to reopen, some small businesses are worried they won’t be able to weather COVID-19 closings.
“I’m going to be 69 years old and I just don’t know that I want to go the extra mile,” Gary Belt, owner of Prospero’s Books in Old Town Manassas, told InsideNoVa last week regarding the stay-at-home order keeping stores closed potentially until June 10.
1. 5,000 Mask Challenge
With new recommendations from the CDC that everyone wear a face covering in public, Mary Washington Healthcare is asking for help sewing 5,000 masks for employees not on the front lines of the COVID crisis.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees, but Tuesday will see showers and possibly afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
