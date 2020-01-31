Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Second potential coronavirus case in NoVa
State health officials are investigating a second potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.
4. Animal shelter closes to treat seized dogs
The Fauquier County SPCA's shelter will be closed until Monday as shelter staff focuses on caring for 75 dogs and other companion animals seized from a suspected puppy mill earlier this week.
3. Bakery manager accused in sex assault
Fairfax police are seeking anyone who may have information in the case of a bakery manager accused in the sexual assault of an adult employee with developmental disabilities.
Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, is facing a felony charge of object sexual penetration. He was general manager at Wildflour Bakery and has worked there for more than a decade, according to Fairfax County police.
2. Spring temps on the way
It was another cold start Friday, but temperatures will climb to near 47 degrees and into the 50s by Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the 60s early next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Cursing in public is a crime — for now
The House of Delegates voted 76-24 on Thursday to repeal a provision of the state law that makes cursing in public a Class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $250, reports WTOP. The bill still needs Senate approval.
InsideOUT
Tanya Tucker will be The Barns at Wolf Trap on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.