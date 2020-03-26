Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Federal aid gets key approval
The Senate approved a historic, $2 trillion stimulus package overnight to provide a jolt to the U.S. economy.
4. Four more coronavirus deaths
Four more Virginia residents have died of complications from coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 13. There have been 1,046 deaths in the U.S. and 22,000 deaths worldwide due to COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
3. More school staff test positive
Four more members of the Loudoun County Public Schools staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system announced in messages to parents Tuesday and Wednesday.
2. Creating fun together
The Grant family from Woodbridge decided to make the first week of no school due to coronavirus a good time, and has been featured by Good Morning America’s website.
1. Crystal City redevelopment moves forward
The Crystal City area could gain an additional million square feet of density under a new development plan approved March 21. County board members approved a multi-building phased-development plan, as well as the first site plan associated with it.
We’ve got patchy fog to start Thursday, but the rest of the day should be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees.
There’s a chance for showers overnight and Friday morning.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
