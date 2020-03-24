Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Latest coronavirus death
The Virginia Beach Health Department reported the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the city, and the seventh death in Virginia. The state said it will be added to the 254 coronavirus cases reported Monday.
4. Celebrations canceled
School divisions are working through the many questions left after Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools through the rest of the year. In Prince William County, administrators have officially canceled graduation ceremonies and proms.
3. Masks sought for first responders
In anticipation of a shortage of protective masks, Stafford County is asking for the public’s health in securing masks.
2. Hand sanitizer help
At MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow, the team is switching from whiskey production to high-proof hand sanitizer.
Starting Wednesday, individual patrons in need can pick up an 8-ounce Ziploc baggy of the sanitizer. There will be a limit of one per person, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
1. Teen missing from Youth For Tomorrow campus
Prince William police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl reported missing from the Youth For Tomorrow Campus in Bristow.
InsideOUT
It’ll be partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 59 degrees. Rain is expected overnight and Wednesday.
