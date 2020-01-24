Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Shooting near school late Thursday
A man is in stable condition after a shooting overnight in the 7300 block of Tavenner Lane near Hybla Valley Elementary School, according to Fairfax County police.
4. Rain on the way
Temperatures are already above freezing and expected to climb to near 50 degrees on Friday. There’s a chance for rain beginning in the afternoon and rain is expected early Saturday.
3. Woman injured at Metro station
A woman was pinned under a train Thursday afternoon at the Arlington Courthouse Metro Station, according to Arlington County Fire Department.
She reportedly fell off the platform due to an apparent medical emergency, according to USA9. She is expected to recover.
2. Bill would provide menstrual products for students
The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill this week requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms, reports NBC4. Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders.
1. Schools close for “deep clean”
Bristol County Public Schools are closed Friday so that officials can clean facilities after a recent increase in student, staff and teacher illnesses, reports the Bristol Herald Courier.
“We will use this time to deep clean and sanitize our facilities and buses,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday.
