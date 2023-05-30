Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Animal cruelty
An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Friday for kicking a family member's kitten to death.
4. Spelling bee competitor
Haymarket 9-year-old Siya Sampath will be among 231 regional spelling bee winners competing in the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.
3. Sun and clouds
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 75 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Quadruple shooting update
A third victim shot when a gunman opened fire at a Dale City home on Friday afternoon, striking four people, has died, police said. The search for a suspect continues.
1. Saving kestrels
Landowners in Rappahannock and surrounding counties are stepping up to help save the world's smallest falcon, the endangered kestrel.
