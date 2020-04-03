Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Shortfalls in Virginia shipments of PPE
Virginia has received just a fraction of the personal protective equipment it has requested from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to a report Thursday from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
4. Officials: Alert first responders to COVID-19 symptoms
Stafford County officials are asking for the public’s help in protecting first responders after five firefighters and one sheriff’s deputy were reportedly placed on emergency leave after responding to a call last week.
“If you are going to come into contact with a first responder, give them an immediate heads up if you are showing symptoms of coronavirus or could have been exposed, “ said Fire Chief Joseph Cardello in a statement.
3. Stores latest to limit crowds
Area parks are continuing to limit parking or close due to social distancing, and grocery and department stores are joining the cause.
Target is the latest to announce new limits to the number of people allowed in its stores. Store employees will begin wearing face masks and gloves over the next two weeks.
2. Seven new deaths reported Thursday
Fatalities in the state due to COVID-19 climbed to 41 on Thursday. Sixteen of those deaths were at the same nursing care facility outside Richmond.
The state is reporting 246 hospitalizations among more than 1,700 cases of the coronavirus.
1. Help during this crisis
A Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus is helping connect first responders with people who are willing to lend their RVs. WJLA featured a Fredericksburg Marine offering his RV to a Chester paramedic with a son at home with medical conditions that would put him at greater risk of complications.
InsideOUT
It’s a sunny Friday, with a high near 63 degrees. Saturday will be partly sunny, with similar temps, according to the National Weather Service.
