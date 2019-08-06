Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. OmniRide bus drivers reach labor deal
OmniRide bus drivers are back to work Tuesday after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer, First Transit.
The agreement will need to be ratified by the union membership, but buses will be operating a regular service Tuesday, according to a news release.
4. Herndon man accused of firing on deputy
A Herndon man is accused of trying to kill a Clarke County deputy Monday morning.
Responding to a report that a man was in distress at a farmer’s market, the deputy was checking the ID of Timothy B. Neal, 33, when the man allegedly fired a gun at the deputy’s cruiser.
The deputy immediately took cover and returned fire. Neal was struck and has been treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. The deputy was not injured in the incident.
3. Silver Line extension gets tentative opening date
The Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County is expected to open on or about July 16, 2020, reports WTOP.
2. Storm chances increase
Scattered showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and Tuesday evening, while storms are likely Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny, and there’s another chance for showers Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Swiss Airlines to serve Dulles in spring 2020
Swiss International Airlines has announced plans to serve Washington Dulles International Airport flights to Zurich beginning next spring.
