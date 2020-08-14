Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Silver Line service to resume
Metro will resume service on the Silver Line and reopen the West Falls Church Station on Sunday.
4. Schools superintendent retires
Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts announced Thursday that he will retire when his contract ends in June 2021.
The news comes weeks after an outside firm completed an investigation of the superintendent’s use of his Twitter account. A video message from Walts in May also led to a $2.3 million defamation lawsuit by former school board chair Ryan Sawyers.
3. Scattered storms
Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in some storms, with isolated instances of flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service
2. Virginia adds 1,100 COVID-19 cases
Virginia added 1,101 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the state total climbed to 103,622 cases since the pandemic began.
The state's 7-day average, seen as a better indicator of new cases, is at 1,108. The low was 498 on June 21.
1. Newest Wawa
Wawa will open its newest store in Manassas on Friday. The doors at 10691 Davidson Place, located near the Sudley Road Lowes, will officially open at 8 a.m. with a first-ever socially distant ribbon cutting.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center will host its community market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
