5. Lanes reopen on George Washington Parkway
Repairs to the George Washington Parkway wrapped Friday morning, with all lanes now open after months of sinkhole repairs, reports WTOP.
4. Fatal motorcycle wreck on Fairfax County Parkway
A motorcyclist died in a wreck Thursday night on the Fairfax County Parkway. This is the eighth motorcycle-related fatality in Fairfax County in 2019, up from three in all of 2018, according to preliminary state crash data.
3. Struggle to address stormwater flooding
The July 8 rainstorm that inundated Northern Virginia has lit a fire under Fairfax County supervisors to upgrade the county’s stormwater-management systems.
Department of Public Works and Environmental Services director Randy Bartlett said none of the available options is a panacea. “There is no silver bullet, no one solution that solves everything.”
2. Partly sunny weekend
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a few more clouds over the weekend, with a slight chance for overnight showers late Saturday.
Columbus Day will be mostly sunny, with temperatures near 76 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Missing teen last seen Sept. 21
Manassas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen missing since Sept. 21.
Zion Seward, 17, was last seen leaving her home under voluntary circumstances, police said Thursday. She is likely staying in the Alexandria area.
