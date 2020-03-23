Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Six coronavirus deaths in Virginia
Six deaths in Virginia have now been linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The state health department confirmed three new deaths Sunday — all Peninsula-area women in their 80s.
4. Announcement coming on school closures
The governor’s office is expected to announce an update on school closures Monday afternoon,
Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Walts told parents in a message Sunday.
3. Metro cuts service again
Metro has “significantly” reduced service for this week, officials announced Sunday night.
“We all need to think of transit service as a limited resource because, right now, it is,” said Paul Wiedefeld, Metro’s general manager and CEO. “If you are boarding a bus when you could walk, that increases the likelihood of the bus reaching capacity and having to bypass a stop where a nurse might be heading in to start a shift.”
2. National Mall closed due to crowds
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sunday night she is closing the National Mall to pedestrians and bicycle traffic between Independence Ave. SW and Constitution Avenue N.W. and 14th and 23rd streets, WTOP reports.
1. Fatal wreck in Fairfax
A fatal single-vehicle wreck in the areas of Monument and Fair Ridge drives Sunday night. The roads had reopened by 6:16 a.m. Monday morning.
InsideOUT
Rain is expected Monday, mainly before 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
