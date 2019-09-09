Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Six Metro stations reopen after summer repairs
Six Blue and Yellow line stations closed all summer for repairs opened Monday morning.
The stations south of Reagan National Airport — Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield — have completely rebuilt platforms. Major construction is completed, but some remaining work will impact riders.
By closing the stations and providing workers with around-the-clock access, Metro was able to limit the customer impact to one summer, rather than several years of single tracking and weekend shutdowns, according to a news release.
4. Local crew rescues two after Hurricane Dorian
Workers with a Fairfax-based Urban Search and Rescue team rescued two people stranded on a remote island in The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. The team has been on the ground in the region following the major storm last week.
3. Mixed forecast for the week
There’s a slight chance for showers Monday with a high near 82 degrees. Tuesday will be partly sunny and temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Woman struck by bullet outside Leesburg
A bullet grazed a woman’s shoulder Sunday afternoon on Grable Farm Lane outside of Leesburg, reports NBC4.
Neighbors were target shooting on a nearby property when the bullet struck the woman several hundred yards away, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told reporters. The woman’s injury didn't require medical treatment.
1. Gun groups spending big in Virginia
Groups on both sides of the gun control debate are putting a lot of money toward Virginia’s upcoming state elections, reports WAMU.
The National Rifle Association gave $200,000 to House of Delegates Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-15th.
Meanwhile, Everytown for Gun Safety has committed $2.5 million to candidates supporting new gun laws, including $125,000 to the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus and $100,000 to the Virginia House Democratic Caucus.
