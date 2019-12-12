Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Baby rescued from fire
A 6-month-old baby was rescued from an apartment fire early Thursday morning in Alexandria, reports WUSA9.
4. Metro announces summer shutdown
Three Orange Line stations will be closed next summer as part of Metro’s platform repair program, similar to shutdowns last summer that impacted Blue and Yellow line commuters.
3. Ice closes road
Spots of ice on the roads Thursday morning has caused some trouble for Northern Virginia commuters.
Fairfax County police closed Telegraph Road in the 6000 block near Wilton Road due to a crash and icy road conditions.
2. More winter cold ahead
Thursday will be sunny and cool with a high near 40 degrees. We’ll climb a little higher Friday, but with a chance for freezing rain before 10 a.m. and then rain likely during the day.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Man killed in hit-and-run wreck
Prince William police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run wreck in the Woodbridge area Tuesday night.
The victim, 30-year-old John Tumuti Nganga, was struck near the intersection of Caton Hill and Telegraph roads.
