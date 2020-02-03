Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Small earthquake Monday morning
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported around 5:04 a.m. 13 miles from Troy, east of Charlottesville near I-64, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There have been reports it was felt in Culpeper and west of Fredericksburg.
4. Measles warning in Northern Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is working to identify people who may have been exposed to measles beginning Jan. 26 at Dulles International Airport. Health officials say the warning is "out of an abundance of caution."
3. Seven Pier 1 stores closing in NoVa
Pier 1 will close 450 stores "to better align its business with the current operating environment," according to a recent message to investors. A report from Business Insider identified 270 stores likely among those closing, including seven in Northern Virginia.
2. High temps this week
We should see records fall Monday, with a high near 66 degrees. Several chances for rain begin Tuesday, with the best chance on Thursday as temperatures stay much higher than average.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Landmark Mall featured in Super Bowl ad
Landmark Mall was featured in a Super Bowl commercial that teamed up a Tide ad with scenes from the “Wonder Woman: 1984” trailer. The summer blockbuster filmed in the closed Alexandria mall in 2018.
InsideOUT
Art Garfunkel will perform three shows at The Barns at Wolf Trap, Feb. 7-9.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
