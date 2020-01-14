Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow back in the forecast
We’ve got a wet start to our Tuesday and temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb to 57 degrees. But winter returns this weekend, with highs in the 30s and a chance for snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Washington tops list for bed bugs reports
The pest control specialists at Orkin are out with their new list of cities with the most bed bugs, and Washington, D.C., has taken the top spot from nearby Baltimore. New York was at No. 6, Raleigh at 14 and Richmond at 21.
3. Woman with Redskins player died of accidental overdose
An autopsy shows a 21-year-old woman died following an apparent accidental overdose of fentanyl on the night she was taken to the hospital by Washington Redskins player Montae Nicholson and a friend in November, reports WTOP.
2. Indecent exposure suspect sought in second incident
Hours after his release on a charge of indecent exposure, a Woodbridge man is accused of exposing himself to workers at a Dale City nail salon. He hasn’t been located following the second encounter, according to Prince William police.
1. Outer Banks surfer bit by shark
The National Park Service said a surfer suffered an apparent shark bite at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday afternoon.
