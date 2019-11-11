Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Nice Veterans Day; snow arrives Tuesday
It’ll be mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain moves in overnight, with rain and snow before 1 p.m. Tuesday and a slight chance of snow during the afternoon commute.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Mother faces attempted murder charges
Authorities have charged a woman with the attempted capital murder of her two children, 9 and 4, following a "mental health crisis," according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
3. Fireball spotted in the sky
The American Meteor Society received more than a dozen reports of a bright fireball streaking across the sky along the East Coast on Sunday evening.
The meteor was seen about 7:40 p.m. from New York to North Carolina, with several reports from the D.C. area, including Leesburg and Vienna.
2. Pedestrian struck and killed in Burke
A 37-year-old man died Sunday after he was hit by a car on Friday evening, according to Fairfax County police.
Fairfax County has had 15 fatalities in pedestrian-involved wrecks so far this year, compared to 17 in all of 2018 and 10 in 2017, according to state crash data.
1. Retailers preparing for holiday shopping
Retailers in Virginia should see holiday sales higher than the national forecast, reports economic analyst Christine Chmura in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Businesses will still have a shorter season — six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Dec. 25 — and an employment market that will make it more difficult finding seasonal help. (richmond.com)
InsideOUT
Taj Express will be at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 15.
